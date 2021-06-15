Bossip Video

Lori needs groceries, too

It’s always interesting (and sometimes surreal) seeing celebs doing regular, everyday things like grocery shopping in a celebrity-obsessed world with all eyes on their every move.

So it’s not surprising that Hall of Fame hot girl Lori Harvey was spotted at fancy LA grocery store Bristol Farms where she casually served masked up looks with a few bags of luxury deliciousness.

The upscale chain also carries dry-aged beef, air-chilled poultry and the freshest, local organic produce available.

Aside from stocking up on swanky groceries, Lori has shared headlines with heart-eyed boo Michael B. Jordan who caught a toxic blow dart from Future on 42 Dugg’s new single “Maybach.”

In the first draft, Future (who dated Lori for a few months) takes aim at Steve Harvey who famously took shots of his own.

“Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her, One thing I never seen was a b***h leave.”

In the final version, Fewch fires a bonus shot at MBJ.

“Must have forgotten to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave/Put baguettes on your ankles damn near up to your knees, she didn’t have a choice but to go f**k a lame after me.”

In a plot twist we didn’t see coming, the quiet model/socialite responded (well, kinda) to Future.

“I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever,” Harvey said in an interview with Bustle. Just maintain my position of, I know who I am, I know what’s going on,” she said. “I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation. So I think that would probably be what they get from me, because I am private, so I like to just give enough.”

For more of Lori actually saying things, check out the whole feature and gorgeous new photos on Bustle.