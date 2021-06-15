Bossip Video

Welp, it’s all the way official; Bennifer is 1000% back on.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted booed up this weekend alongside J.Lo’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and J. Lo’s sister Lynda Lopez, for a dinner celebrating Lynda’s birthday at Nobu in Malibu, California.

J. Lo’s twins whom she shares with Marc Anthony were apparently “very comfy” with mom’s rekindled actor boo who she started spinning the block with just one month after splitting with her beau of 4 years, Alex Rodriguez, in April.

“They enjoyed a Sunday family dinner together,” a Nobu source told PEOPLE of the “small birthday celebration,” where “everyone seemed great and had fun.” “Jen and Ben sat next to each other and were very affectionate,” the insider added. “They held hands under the table.”

As for Max and Emme’s relationship with their mom’s actor beau, “Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together,” the source told PEOPLE. “The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share. Ben had a Diet Coke.”

Photos and videos have surfaced via PageSix of Bennifer openly swapping spit and at one point, J.Lo’s son Max can be seen interrupting the two’s makeout sesh.

Look how unbothered Max is, “comfy” seeing his mom with Ben indeed.

Their first public spit swapping comes after the rekindled couple jetted off together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, “where they vacationed together for about a week” and after they were spotted grinning after a private residence rendezvous in Miami.

What do YOU think about J. Lo and Ben Affleck being all the way official?