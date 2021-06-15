Bossip Video

A roommate from hell has been arrested after murdering his roommate and hiding his chopped-up body behind a shed in the home they shared, Georgia authorities reported.

Most people have a story or know someone who has had a roommate from hell. You know how insane these stories can be, sometimes they end in violence, sometimes they end in lost money due to having to move–but sometimes, they end worse than anyone could imagine.

Georgia authorities are reporting a case that ended tragically with the loss of life. According to reports from The Associated Press, one man cut their roommate’s body into pieces and hid it behind the house before the homeowner’s father discovered the body covered in maggots days later.

The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reports that the father of a man who owns the house in Devereux found the body on June 4 by following the smell of decomposing flesh to the shed, discovering the body covered in maggots. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as 29-year-old Justin Yeng Xiong, who had been living at the Devereux house for only a short time. The town is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Macon. Authorities charged 33-year-old Christopher Collin Demmon this week with malice murder in the killing. Demmon had been arrested on other charges in Aiken County, South Carolina, on June 1 after deputies there found a vehicle blocking a road and Demmon walking around, acting erratically. That was three days before Xiong’s body was found.

You never truly know who you are opening your doors to when you get a roommate you don’t know, but we all hope for the best and trust people are decent. With this man being arrested in another city acting strange, there is no telling what all he’s responsible for. Hopefully, the police quickly convict him of the crime so that the family can have some closure.