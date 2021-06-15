Bossip Video

The 2021 fully vaccinated, in-person BET Awards are on the way and the host has been announced. Taraji P. Henson will host this year’s ceremony taking place Sunday, June 27 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Additionally, this year’s ceremony will present GRAMMY® award-winning, Golden Globe®-winning, and Academy Award®-nominated Queen Latifah with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

“The “BET AWARDS” airs LIVE on BET on “For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art, and excellence,” said Taraji P. Henson via a press release about this year’s ceremony. “Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

To adhere to CDC guidelines, vaccinated individuals who wish to attend are invited to register for consideration for entry. The theme for this year’s awards will honor the multitudes of achievements that Black women continually make to the world.

“The BET AWARDS is the ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year’s show, recognizing them for everything they’ve accomplished and applauding them for what’s to come.”, said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET per a press release.

As previously reported Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the 2021 BET Award nominations with seven and Drake and Cardi B right behind them with five. You can check out the full list HERE.

The 2021 BET Awards will air live on BET on Sunday, June 27 at 8 P.M. ET.