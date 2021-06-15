WELP! Designer Maxie James is unfazed by a certain creator claiming he was bullied by Chrissy Teigen because she thinks it’s “karma.”

Yesterday, Teigen penned a lengthyyyy apology for past troll tweets after already apologizing to Courtney Stodden, who identifies as nonbinary, for trolling them after they married 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson when they were 16.

In her piece posted on Medium Chrissy talked about her “VERY humbling few weeks” and admitted to more bullying transgressions. She also noted that she’s not trying to “play the victim.”

“I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,'” Teigen wrote. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. […] As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them,” Teigen wrote. “As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that? I was a troll, full stop,” Teigen said. “And I am so sorry.”

And while some people remained silent on Chrissy’s latest apology, Michael Costello used the opportunity to call out the model for bullying, yet again.

According to the designer who starred on “Project Runway”, Chrissy “mistakenly” thought he called a Black woman the N-word and bullied him “almost to the point of suicide.” According to Costello, he tried to explain to Chrissy that a comment showing him calling a Black woman a “dumb n***er” was Photoshopped but she wouldn’t listen and told him to “suffer and die.”

“Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die,” Chrissy allegedly wrote him. “You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

“I didn’t want to do this, but I can not be happy until I speak my mind,” wrote Castello on Instagram recapping his alleged experience with Chrissy. “I need to heal and in order for me to do that I must reveal what I’ve been going through.”

He then detailed how Chrissy and stylist Monica Rose went “out of their way to threaten people and brands that if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them.”

“So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself,” Costello wrote. “I didn’t see the point of living. There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have powers to close doors with a single text.”

Hmmmm. Sounds like yet another bad look for Chrissy Teigen, right?

Well, according to a prominent Black designer, Costello’s claims are just a “cool story, bro” and she’s been personally called the N-word by him.

Hit the flip for her take on Michael Costello’s “bullying” story.