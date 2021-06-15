Bossip Video

Pooh Shiesty is looking at a huge break in his alleged shooting case after his victim retracted their statement and blamed painkillers for the false finger-pointing.

A few weeks ago, a video went viral that alleged Pooh Shiesty was living his raps and didn’t need security during a scuffle in the club in which he opened fire. The scene was chaotic and was rumored to have started when someone tried to take money from Pooh’s pockets while he was performing. In the aftermath, it was revealed a security guard was struck in the mayhem. TMZ is now reporting the victim is changing his tune and telling police his statements were incorrect due to pain killers.

Pooh Shiesty might not have shot the club security guard in Miami after all — at least that’s what the alleged victim’s saying now … claiming he doesn’t remember giving his original statement to cops. PS’s attorneys, Bradford Cohen and Saam Zangeneh, filed a new motion this week with what they say is sworn testimony from the guard in question … who now claims he was on a powerful painkiller and unaware of what he was saying to the police when they first spoke. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Frivin Dor’s transcribed interview with Pooh’s legal team is documented … and he’s on record saying he was given Dilaudid — a powerful opioid painkiller — when he first arrived at the hospital that night, which he now claims knocked him on his ass as he spoke to a detective about the matter, ’cause he doesn’t remember a thing.

In the documents, Dor suggested to Pooh’s legal team that the mayhem that went down in the club could have been caused by a ceiling fan that fell in a parking garage nearby. He also said he doesn’t remember Pooh having a gun or even shooting at him. According to the documents, Dor isn’t looking to press charges either. The “Ugly” rapper’s legal team hopes this will make the judge reconsider letting him out on bond. Shiesty is currently being held in custody until his trial.

This is a major break for Pooh Shiesty, who is already dealing with other legal issues in the same area. We can wonder about what caused this change of heart, but hopefully, it was lucrative for the alleged victim. Pooh will hopefully be able to put this behind him now and just hire security when he’s in the club.