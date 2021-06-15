Bossip Video

Dripulence

What’s better than one birthday bash? Well, TWO, especially when you have multiple BFFs like Gunna who celebrated his birthday with a silky spectacular ‘Playas Room’ experience at the famed Gold Room in Atlanta.

Special guests included Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, Travis Scott, the Young Stoner life crew and many more who enjoyed a glamorous night of Playboy mansion extravagance in the city.

The “Drip Too Hard” rapper appeared to have an amazing time while surrounded by his own personal entourage of baddie bunnies that catered to his every need the entire night.

Peep some fly (and rather interesting) pics below:

The star-studded bash marked the first of two birthday bashes during Gunna’s epic weekend. The other was hosted at the Highlight room in Hollywood with a legendary guest list that included Drake, Future, Young Thug, Doja Cat, Chris Brown, Justin Combs, Tristan Thompson, Metro Boomin, Wale, Nav, Scott Storch, and more.

This comes just weeks after Diddy’s next-level Memorial Day weekend where he partied with everyone from Drake to Issa Rae who co-hosted their lavish Malibu bash with a star-studded guest list that included Damson Idris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Janelle Monae, Keke Palmer, French Montana, Soulja Boy, Cynthia Erivio, Lena Waithe, Freddie Gibbs, Ray J, and many more.

“We outside! Co-hosted a function with Mr. Party Goals, himself. Thank you, @diddy for the much-needed release! So happy to be surrounded by fun people I love and admire,” Rae captioned on Instagram.

The shenanigan-splashed kick-back set the tone for Pee Thomas’s extravagant birthday soirée where Diddy stole the show in a room full of stars that included Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, Teyana Taylor, the City Girls, T.I. & Tiny, Ray J, and many more.

