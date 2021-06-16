Social media thinks a seat should’ve been taken and food should’ve been eaten when it comes to a certain designer.

After a Black female designer called out Michael Costello for calling her a racial slur before she “whooped his a**”, two more people are coming forward with a story; a famed singer and a professional makeup artist.

As previously reported after the “Project Runway” star called out Chrissy Teigen for bullying him “almost to the point of suicide”, Maxie J, the creator of Ellaé Lisqué clothing, shared a story about how the designed called her a “Black n****r b***” in a fabric store and they had a physical altercation. The altercation was allegedly after Costello swiped one of Maxie’s designs and claimed it as his own.

Now, singer Leona Lewis is coming forward with claims that Costello made her feel “very awkward and uncomfortable” during a dress fitting because “the dress was a sample size and he/his team clearly did not want it to fit me”. She then claimed that Costello “abandoned his commitments” because she wasn’t the right body type and she suffered “personally and professionally” as a result.

“This came as a total surprise because weeks prior I was told that they would make the dress work for me. At the next fitting, the night before the show, with no explanation at all, Michael refused to turn up,” she continued. “He no longer wanted to dress me and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show which made me well aware that I wasn’t the body type required.”

According to Michael Costello who said he’s been “blindsided”, he thought he and Leona had a great relationship. He also produced receipts showing Leona continuing to work with him and request pieces up until May 17, 2021.

“I was really surprised to hear about your traumatic experience with me from the Go Red Women charity event in 2014,” he wrote on his InstaStory. “I fangirled over you and told you how much I loved your songs. You are one of the most talented and beautiful women I know. We took photos and I left options of dresses for you with the charity. “You told me you absolutely loved the dresses, so much so that even after that event in 2014, you continue to wear and post me on your own IG in 2015… Your team has continuously reached out to me to pull custom looks for you, which I was happy to create. The most recent request I received from you was May 17, 2021.”

He also noted that he’s not in a “good mental state” and wishes she would’ve reached out personally instead of on Instagram.

“After years of trauma and getting blacklisted with receipts shown to me by my friends and allies, I have been suicidal and often feel no purpose to live. Whenever you’re ready, I’m here. Let’s have a heart-to-heart conversation. @leonalewis.”

That’s not all, however, Costello called Leona’s comments “bizarre” and noted that he’s befuddled to hear that there’s another person trying to “blacklist” him.

“I have always been a fan of Leona Lewis and she has always adored me. Her team has continuously requested for her to wear us from 2013 up until now,” Costello told Page Six Style in a statement on Wednesday. He added, “It’s bizarre how her attitude towards me shifted as soon as I spoke my truth in regards to Chrissy Teigen and others trying to blacklist me.”

Speaking of those “others” a prominent makeup artist has come forward with MORE accusations against Costello and things are getting [even more] messsssssy!

