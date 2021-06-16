Bossip Video

Youtuber Marlene Wilkerson welcomes her first child with NBA star Kyrie Irving in a home birth detailed on her Youtube channel.

At the start of the NBA season, Kyrie Irving missed several games for undisclosed ‘family reasons’ and while everyone tried to guess the issue, nothing came to light. Thanks to a video posted by his girlfriend Marlene Wilkerson on her Youtube channel, we might finally have an answer.

The video she uploaded details the couple’s journey throughout their first pregnancy and starts off with the importance of meditation, going into how it helped with her pregnancy journey and her home birth process.

“Know that your Black body is sacred, as you are, where you are. You deserve to be supported, as you are, where you are. You deserve abundance, as you are, where you are. Abundance is your birthright, as you are, where you are. You are enough. As you are, where you are. You are loved, as you are, where you are. You are whole, as you are, where you are.”

The video also focuses on the natural process of a home birth and the importance of women reclaiming their bodies and healing their lineage through sacred natural birth.

“May you find your way to that inner knowing. May we educate, empower, and assist each other through the sacred journey of becoming and being a mother,” the video states.

The video doesn’t show the entire birth, but it does give us precious audio of Kyrie meeting his son for the first time and telling his little man, “We got you. I got you baby boy.”

Thousands of fans poured into the comments section on YouTube to send their congratulations to the couple on their new bundle of joy.

“Wow this is beautiful! Congratulations” commented one user.

Another fan chimed in, “This is the most peaceful and beautiful pregnancy to birth story ever,” to which Marlene replied: “Thank you my journey was just that.”

You can watch the entire video below.





This is Irving’s second child. Previously the baller was in a relationship with Andrea Wilson who gave birth to his daughter Azurie Elizabeth Irving back in 2015.

While Kyrie has been sidelined from Game Five of the Nets’ second face-off series against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a right ankle sprain, hopefully, his brand new baby boy will give him the energy to recover before Game Six of the series on Thursday night.

Congrats again to Kyrie and Marlene!