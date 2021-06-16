Bossip Video

Jada Pinkett blesses the world on what would have been Tupac’s 50th birthday with one of his unreleased poems.

Today would have been Tupac Shakur’s 50th birthday. Many people that were lucky enough to have had him impact their life personally always make sure to share memories of Tupac every year on his birthday.

One of the people to see all sides of Tupac is Jada Pinkett Smith. Her friendship with Tupac is one of the foundations of telling the story of who he is in its purest form. Today, she decided to do something special for his birthday and shared an unreleased poem from the actor, rapper, and poet.

Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight! As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before✨ Happy “you goin’n to be 50 at midnight” Birthday Pac! 😆 I got next😜 P.s I was planning to post tomorrow which is why the video says today is Pac’s bday. But I decided to start earlyyyyy✨

Before reading the poem, Jada revealed it had never been published, which makes it a very rare item and one she surely holds close to her heart. She also said she believes he would have encouraged her to share the poem with the world. You can read and listen to Jada reading the poem below.

Smith and Shakur’s history dates back to high school in Baltimore where the two stars met initially. The pair grew a close friendship until Jada began to pull away from the rap icon because of his dangerous lifestyle. According to PEOPLE, the former friends were estranged up until the time of his death in 1997.

Back in 2019 during an episode of Red Table Talk, Smith opened up about her and Shakur’s “complex” relationship. The actress shared that at times, Tupac could get possessive.

“I understood because of the complex relationship I’ve had with Pac,” Pinkett Smith said to Crawford. “In those moments of his, ‘Whose that?!’ knowing damn well there ain’t nothing like that between us.” Jada continued, “Him feeling like, ‘You’re the only stability I got. I can’t afford for you to put that attention elsewhere. I need that stability.’ So for him, it was… we were an anchor for each other. So any time he felt like that anchor was threatened… Oh my god,” Smith recalled of their relationship.

RIP to the legend, Tupac!