“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Angela Simmons Vents About Difficult Dating Life After Her IG Unfollows Spark Internet Rumors [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We’re a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop”!

While we are still over 24 hours away from WeTV airing the episode, we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure now. We knew when the season started that it was possible we’d see Angela’s relationship with Daniel go south on the show.

In the clip below, Angela flies to Los Angeles to focus on herself and her son. She opens up to her friend about how she needs her privacy to figure things out with Daniel Jacobs, but the rumor mill is buzzing about a possible breakup after she deleted Daniel from her Instagram. She admits dating is not easy for her.

Her friend makes a good point. Angela opened herself up for scrutiny by posting about her relationship publicly. But at the same time after hearing Angela’s admission, it does seem like she deserves empathy. After all, she hasn’t dated anyone since her son’s father — Sutton, who was killed tragically in his hometown. She’s raising a young son all on her own and she’s young and still wants to find love and build a family. Because she’s famous, she probably has a tough time trusting people, as it’s not unheard of for men to be opportunistic, especially considering Angela’s wealth and family connections.

She’s definitely in a tough position. Who do you think would be a good match for Angela?

A brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs tomorrow, Thursday June 17th at 9PM EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?