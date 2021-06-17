Bossip Video

Some #RHOA fans have been hoping for a cast shakeup after a lukewarm NeNe Leake-less season and rumors are swirling that they’ll get their wish.

As previously reported Bravo sources are hinting that former #LHHATL star Lightskin Keisha is coming to the show and she was recently spotted with “friend of the show” LaToya.

Not only that but there have been persistent rumors that OG housewife Sheree Whitfield could have a triumphant return to the show especially since her boo Tyrone Gilliams was recently released from prison.

Now this week, fans think Bravo boss Andy Cohen’s hinting that Sheree’s indeed on the way to reclaim her rightful place.

Earlier this week news broke that housewife Heather Dubrow is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County after leaving the unscripted series in 2017 after five seasons. The news shook up Bravo watchers especially because the franchise also confirmed the departures of three fellow OC wives; Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

On Wednesday, Andy Cohen spoke on the #RHOC shakeup on Heather’s “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast and said he recently spoke with another OG housewife from a different city who’s returning as well despite detractors.

“I talked to someone else in a similar situation in another city and they were like ‘You know what? I’m not gonna tell anybody,'” said Andy. “No I’m not, I don’t want anybody’s opinion I made up my mind and I don’t want anyone telling me not to or why it’s a bad idea. It’s happening.”

That clip has several people thinking that the returning housewife in question is Sheree Whitfield.

Not only that but Sheree’s been recently spotted kicking it with the ladies of #RHOA including Cynthia Bailey and previous “friend of the show” Tanya Sam.

Hmmm, we could def see Sheree coming back to the show. If she returns for season 14 she would potentially join not only Lightskin Keisha but Porsha, Cynthia, Kandi, Kenya, “friend of the show” Marlo Hampton, allegedly “returning guest” Falynn Guobadia and allegedly returning “friend of the show” LaToya Ali.

Do YOU think Sheree’s returning to #RHOA?