Ain’t nun but a lil bit of straightenin’.

The Migos are on a hilarious press run to promote their new album Culture III and we gotta say, the guys are showing more personality than we think we’ve ever seen from them. Seems that every time they get on the mic some pure comedy is set to commence. Such was the case when Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff sat down to talk to The Morning Hustle crew of Headkrack, L’orel, and Angie Ange.

Of course, the new album was one of many topics of discussion in addition to fashion, embracing the younger artists, and maintaining group cohesion despite having separate lives. But one topic, in particular, that had us LMAO’ing was Justin Laboy. The #Respectfully host and demon time impresario allegedly caught the wrath of the gang after a very spicy interview with Quavo’s ex-girlfriend Saweetie on his Revolt TV show. Laboy asked Saweetie about having a threesome and suffice to say, Quavious Keyate Marshall nor his brethren Kiari Kendrell Cephus and Kirshnik Khari Ball were feeling it. Rumors spread that the boys from the nawf caught up with Laboy and administered some discipline to the reckless rapscallion.

When asked about the incident, well, just press play down below and see for yourself…

The look on Offset’s face tells the WHOLE story! Press play down bottom to watch the interview in its entirety. It’s hilarious.