Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped out together with their daughter Stormi in New York City, looking very much like they are in love again.

Travis, Kylie and Stormi were celebrating as a family as Scott was honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York City at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport District.

Travis donned a Bottega Veneta double-breasted dark suit, with two oversized necklaces, while Kylie rocked a stunning green body hugging Jean-Paul Gaultier gown with matching sheer gloves. Stormi also dressed up for the occasion, wearing a charcoal gray textured dress with blue and black Jordan 1’s.

According to a source for PEOPLE who also attended the event, Jenner, 23, and Scott, 30, were openly affectionate during the outing.

“Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together,” the source says. “They were holding hands and seemed fully back on.”

According to the insider, at one point during the event, Scott held Stormi in his lap for a sweet father-daughter moment

The source also says Scott showed Kylie some love while accepting the Parsons Table Award saying, “Wifey, I love you so much.”

SWEET!

Other honorees at the benefit included Macy’s, Inc. chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette; Angela Ahrendts, Apple Retail’s former SVP and Burberry’s former CEO; artist Carrie Mae Weems; and designers Gabriela Hearst and Kerby Jean-Raymond.

After the event Kylie took to Instagram to share a snap cozied up with her baby daddy which she captioned, “24 hours in NYC.”

Stormi is a whole mood.

While it’s not clear whether or not Travis spent more time in New York, he definitely made the most of the evening as he was also photographed courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks game, rooting for Kevin Durant.

There have been some reports that Kylie and Travis are dating again but keeping their options open to date other people. Whatever their current dating status, we have to applaud them for supporting each other the way they have.

The paps snapped some great daddy daughter shots during their time in NYC.

Kylie also posted a pic — still wearing her Gaultier gown, headed back home to LA

“One for the books,” she captioned the shot.

Definitely looks like it was a night to remember!