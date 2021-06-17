Bossip Video

A couple of weeks ago, we published a story about a Black man named Lindani Myeni who was gunned down by police in the pacific paradise of Honolulu, Hawaii. At the time, nobody in the town seemed to give a damn except his wife and University of Hawaii law school professor Kenneth Lawson who made note of the local disengagement saying Myeni’s killing, “would have generated mass protests in any other American city.”

Today, according to ABC News, a new video of Lindani Myeni’s fatal encounter with police has been released. The Ring doorbell camera at the house that Myeni accidentally walked into captured him apologizing repeatedly to the residents prior to being killed by the cops.

Myeni’s caucasian wife fully believes that her husband’s death was motivated by and/or aided by racial discrimination. Despite the wrongful death lawsuit that was filed against the department, now-retired police chief Susan Ballard wouldn’t fully engage in conversation about the incident.

“Mr. Myeni’s death is tragic,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement. “We await both sides making their arguments in court, consequently I have no further comment at this time.”

Do you notice that the police didn’t identify themselves at all? They just ran down on that man with guns drawn talking about “get on the ground now!” to which Myeni rightfully replies, “Who are you??”

We hope his wife takes the city for their entire bank account.