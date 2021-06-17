Bossip Video

A woman in Florida has been arrested after punching her girlfriend for “talking in her sleep about an ex.”

Alexis Talley, a 23-year-old Florida native, was arrested for domestic battery after she allegedly beat her girlfriend for talking about her ex while asleep.

According to an arrest report acquired by the Smoking Gun, police responded to calls from a neighbor who said they could hear a fight taking place. When authorities finally arrived at the scene, the 21-year-old victim said she was awoken by Talley after she claimed to hear her sleep talk about an ex.

Talley “began to punch [the victim] in the face” after waking her, and cops noted that she had “visible swelling to the right side of her face consistent with her statement.”

Talley ended up being arrested on Sunday, June 13 for domestic battery, maintaining that their argument was only verbal and not physical. She went on to tell officers that the marks on her girlfriend’s face were from “a previous disorder,” and not the argument that was reported to the police.

She was released on Monday on a $2,500 bond, though she is prohibited from getting in contact with the 21-year-old victim.

Talley has had a series of run-ins with the law prior to this incident. Back in December of 2018 she was arrested for a DUI and driving with a suspended license according to records.

Now, because of a previous battery arrest with a no-contest plea, Talley is facing an enhanced felony charge. She is also facing a felony marijuana possession charge from an arrest last month, so it remains to be seen if that will have an impact on any charges related to her latest domestic battery arrest on Sunday.

Florida (wo)man strikes again.