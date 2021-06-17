“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Dime Arrives At The Party… But Is Anyone Happy To See Her? [VIDEO]

It’s Thursday and a brand new episode of “Beyond The Pole” airs tonight at 10PM!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s “Beyond The Pole.” If you haven’t seen the show yet, it’s all about a group of Atlanta’s hottest exotic dancers, most of whom are transitioning from working in the club to life Beyond the Pole. Friendships are tested, finances are strapped, but together these ladies hustle to move Beyond the Pole.

In the exclusive clip below from Thursday night’s new episode of “Beyond The Pole,” Dime shows up to a party where most of the other women are and everyone stops having fun. Dime has upset multiple women in the past, particularly Virgo and Angel, but she feels like it’s been so long the women should get over it. Does she need to apologize?

SMH. From the looks of that virtual meet up it definitely seems like she said some things that were pretty hurtful. If you were the other girls, would you hold her accountable in the same way?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

On Thursday, June 17th at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT, Lyric confronts her problems at home and has a question for Dime. Meanwhile, Angel takes steps to leave the club for good. And, Empress tries to get information from her daughter Lily about the whereabouts of her estranged son Jasiah.

A new episode of “BEYOND THE POLE” airs tonight Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?