Carlos King’s BET show “BET Presents “The Encore” caught the attention of viewers who wanted to tune in for the falsetto and fracas girl group adventure.

As previously reported the 10-episode series features R&B songstresses Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) Irish Grinstead & LeMisha Grinstead (702), Nivea, Fallon King (Cherish), Felisha King (Cherish), Pamela Long (Total), and Kiely Williams (3LW/The Cheetah Girls) living together for 30 days to record an album, learn choreography, and practice vocals.

The premiere of the show was explosive and featured talented twin tyrants Fallon and Felisha cracking “Auntie” jokes, bragging about their BIG [millionaire] bags, and clashing with 702’s LaMisha and Irish.

It also featured Nivea becoming a fan fave with her neutrality, quirkiness, and apparent affinity for rice cakes. Oh, and did we mention that Cita’s back and acting as host?

Last night the fun continued and some ladies were seen struggling in the studio.

According to BET, the show’s already a hit and they have the viewership and ratings to prove it. Per a press release, the network’s noting that “The Encore” was part of its “Winning Wednesday” lineup alongside Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” that racked up 2.5 MM total viewers.

BET assembled the ultimate pairing of scripted and unscripted series to its Winning Wednesday lineup featuring dynamic women and scored ratings success! 2.5 MM total viewers P2+ tuned in to the premiere and encore telecasts of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” season three and new original series, “BET Presents The Encore,” last Wednesday night.* Over 1.4 M total viewers P2+ tuned in to the captivating new season of “Sistas” and scored a .845 P18-49 rating on Live+3 (on BET and BET Her).“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” continues to stronghold its position as the #1 scripted series on cable for African Americans P18-49 for 2 yearsin a row (CY ‘20 and ‘21). The new music reality series “BET Presents The Encore,” featuring some of the most memorable solo artists and girl groups from the 1990s and 2000s forming the ultimate R&B supergroup, delivered a .384 P18-49 rating (Live + 3), 590 K total viewers P2+ (on BET and BET Her). Additionally, BET grew its “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” and “BET Presents The Encore” season premiere audience versus L+SD double-digits+38% and +17%, respectively.

Looks like the show’s well on its way to making some new stans.

Have YOU been watching BET’s “The Encore”?