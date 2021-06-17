Bossip Video

Tyler, The Creator just announced he’s got new music coming next week.

The “Cherry Bomb” rapper made the big reveal on Twitter on Thursday, June 17, saying his long-awaited album, Call Me If You Get Lost, will be available on June 25. This came alongside the star revealing the aforementioned album title and what looks to be cover art, though he’s known for dropping multiple different covers for each of his projects.

This also follows the release of his new single, “Lumberjack” and an accompanying video, which just dropped yesterday.

The Los Angeles native first began teasing new music with Call Me If You Get Lost billboards throughout LA, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. Fans already knew something was coming after seeing those posted everywhere online, and then, he shared a teaser video called “Side Street” before releasing “Lumberjack” and its video, which Tyler, himself directed under his classic Wolf Haley moniker.

Yesterday, the Odd Future star tweeted out the phone number that appears on the billboard. When fans called the mysterious number they were greeted with a musical clip that appears to be taken from the “EARFQUAKE” rapper’s new song. In the clip, Tyler could be heard crooning:

“What’s your number? / I just hope to God you saved my number / Call me when you can.”

This will be The Creator’s first album since his last, Igor, which came out a little over two years ago. That project gave Tyler his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Since then, the rapper has been featured on tracks with Channel Tres (“Fuego”) and Brent Faiyaz (“Gravity”), along with composing a jingle for Coca-Cola.

Luckily, all of the fans saying T was due for new music since he’s known to drop every two years, we’re right.