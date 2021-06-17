Bossip Video

La La Anthony has officially filed from divorce from Carmelo Anthony after years of trying to work things out.

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony have always kept their relationship private, but when a split is on the horizon, things tend to become more public than any public figure would like.

La La separated from Carmelo in 2017, but they later reconciled. Later, in 2019, La La said she might be pursuing a divorce and noted that they were living apart. Her announcement came after pictures surfaced seemingly showing Carmelo yachting with a mystery woman. The basketball star cried over the photos and said he was on a “business trip” with a friend and his wife.

“All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that sh*t is not cool at all,” said Melo. That’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married. The only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this.”

Last year, during lockdown, La La did reveal the couple was quarantining together during the pandemic. With quarantine, things can either go one of two ways and coming out of it, your mind will be made up on which route to take. According to TMZ, La La has made her mind up and has chosen Splitsville, USA.

La La filed divorce docs Thursday in New York, 11 years after tying the knot with the NBA star, and cited irreconcilable differences.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ … they’ve been separated for awhile but remain friends, as always, after 16 years together, and everything about the divorce is amicable.

We’re told they both wanted to take time to ensure a private and smooth transition in their relationship for their 14-year-old son, Kiyan — who’s always their top priority — and they remain fully aligned as parenting partners.

Even with the divorce officially filed, you can expect the two to remain good friends and especially great parents. Sometimes it doesn’t work out, romantically, but both sides have handled the entire situation with class. We wish both the best in their future love journeys.