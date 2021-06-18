Mackin’ & thangin’

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by J. Lo and Ben Affleck’s spicy spit-swapping, loud chitter-chatter over Nick Cannon naming his twin boys Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir, Trina and Eve’s across-the-pond Verzuz celebration, Lala Anthony filing for divorce from Carmelo Anthony and Gunna’s silky spectacular Playas Room experience in Atlanta.

Now, with the pandemic seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Saweetie making her return to the series as the owner of a shiny new Icy palace.

“I’m extra, if my firends and family are in town I’m inviting everybody. I actually just moved and I have a rooftop and I named it “Club Icy” so you can expect a lot of content coming from Club Icy this summer,” said Saweetie.

She also dished on her now-infamous prison concoctions that include ramen seasoning on oysters, spaghetti with ranch, and ramen noodles with Hot Cheetos and hot sauce.

“A lot of people talk about my food but it’s my belly and I can put whatever I want in it,” said Saweetie during Instagram’s Creator Week. “This little concoction I did with the ramen and the McDonald’s burger; I don’t eat like that every day, I actually post everything do eat but what goes viral are those outrageous concoctions. I’m a woman who has interesting taste buds and I”m not scared to show that.”

At this point, we have our ‘fits together for a hot vaxx summer (or not) that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Saweetie, Bria Myles, Joie Chavis, and more delivering heat along with Draya Michele giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ana Montana, Kayla Nicole, and Bernice Burgos so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.