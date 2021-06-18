Karen: Taryn Manning Is An Evil, Racist, 911-Dialing, Dry Cake-Baking Neighbor From Raisin-In-Potato Salad Hell In Upcoming BET Thriller [VIDEO]

Imagine living next door to a white supremacist nightmare.

Director Coke Daniels’ newest film “Karen” made headlines last year after it was revealed that actress Taryn Manning had signed on to play the titular role in a horror film about a racist white neighbor. The first official teaser trailer reveals a terrifying plotline about black neighbors terrorized by the Karen next door. Our friend Jasmine Burke is playing opposite Manning as the female protagonist, while Cory Hardrict was cast in the role of her husband.

We’re seeing a lot of things that we see regularly in the headlines — white women making unfounded assumptions, dirty cops terrorizing black citizens and kids keeping it 100 about their racist relatives. It definitely looks like we’ll need to expect the unexpected as well. Clearly there are some plot twists. What do you think they are?

It looks like the film won’t be dropping until this Fall. We’ve seen similar themes with “THEM” on Amazon and “Lovecraft Country” but this film is set in modern day and in the suburbs of Atlanta at that. With the ongoing racial tensions in this country, are you planning to tune in?