We put together the perfect Father’s Day drink guide to help you kick off your weekend with a bang.
We decided to put together some of our favorite cocktails that will help set Father’s Day off right. Regardless of whether you’re a wine drinker looking for something new or wanting to cook up something unique from the bar cart you already have, we think you’ll find something here that suits you.
By all means, if something catches your eye, take that trip to your local store, grab a few items, and make you a new drink that might just become your favorite.
The New Fashioned
Ingredients
2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
3/4 oz Simple Syrup
3 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Method
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large-format ice cube. Twist orange peel over the cocktail to release the oils.
Montaigut
Ingredients
1 oz D’USSÉ VSOP
¾ oz Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth
½ oz Noilly Prat Red Vermouth
1/3 oz Benedictine
2 dashes Hella bitter aromatic
Method
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with a large ice cube. Strain into a rocks glass with a large format ice cube. Stir with a barspoon for 10 seconds or until cold.
DeLeón
DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel
This bold new take
on a classic Old Fashioned replaces the ubiquitous whiskey spirit to showcase the versatility and flavor profile of DeLeón Añejo.
Its combination of sweet and smoky pushes the boundaries of the cocktail’s conventions, while remaining true to the essence of flavor.
Ingredients
1 ½ oz DeLeón Añejo
Tequila
¾ oz Orange Blossom
Honey Syrup
3 Dashes Smoked Apricot
Bitters
Method
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously until cold. Strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Twist an orange peel over the drink to release the oils. Garnish with an orange peel and a brandied cherry. Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Large Format, Ice Cube, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry
Kuiper Belt Bourbon
The Golden Hour
Ingredients
1 part Kuiper Bourbon
3/4 part Lillet® Blanc
3/4 part Aperol® Aperitif
Grapefruit peel
Method
1. Combine ingredients over ice in a mixing glass.
2. Stir thoroughly.
3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass over a large ice cube.
4. Garnish with an grapefruit peel.
These are just a few new additions to our drink guide from two weeks ago for more amazing coacktails click here for the previous guide.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.