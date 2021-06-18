Bossip Video

We put together the perfect Father’s Day drink guide to help you kick off your weekend with a bang.

We decided to put together some of our favorite cocktails that will help set Father’s Day off right. Regardless of whether you’re a wine drinker looking for something new or wanting to cook up something unique from the bar cart you already have, we think you’ll find something here that suits you.

By all means, if something catches your eye, take that trip to your local store, grab a few items, and make you a new drink that might just become your favorite.

D’ussé

The New Fashioned

Ingredients

2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large-format ice cube. Twist orange peel over the cocktail to release the oils.

Montaigut

Ingredients

1 oz D’USSÉ VSOP

¾ oz Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth

½ oz Noilly Prat Red Vermouth

1/3 oz Benedictine

2 dashes Hella bitter aromatic

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with a large ice cube. Strain into a rocks glass with a large format ice cube. Stir with a barspoon for 10 seconds or until cold.

DeLeón

DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel

This bold new take

on a classic Old Fashioned replaces the ubiquitous whiskey spirit to showcase the versatility and flavor profile of DeLeón Añejo.

Its combination of sweet and smoky pushes the boundaries of the cocktail’s conventions, while remaining true to the essence of flavor.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz DeLeón Añejo

Tequila

¾ oz Orange Blossom

Honey Syrup

3 Dashes Smoked Apricot

Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously until cold. Strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Twist an orange peel over the drink to release the oils. Garnish with an orange peel and a brandied cherry. Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Large Format, Ice Cube, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry

Kuiper Belt Bourbon

The Golden Hour

Ingredients

1 part Kuiper Bourbon

3/4 part Lillet® Blanc

3/4 part Aperol® Aperitif

Grapefruit peel

Method

1. Combine ingredients over ice in a mixing glass.

2. Stir thoroughly.

3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass over a large ice cube.

4. Garnish with an grapefruit peel.

These are just a few new additions to our drink guide from two weeks ago for more amazing coacktails click here for the previous guide.