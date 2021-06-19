Bossip Video

We honestly feel like Chloe Bailey can’t catch a break. Sis minds her business but somehow seems to trend on Twitter non stop about either her sexual ways, gorgeous demeanor or great performances.

Chloe Bailey performed Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” on ABC’s ‘Juneteenth: Together We Triumph’ special. Many viewers tuned in and a handful of people thought Chloe did an amazing job and resembled her mentor Beyoncè. In their eyes Nina Simone would’ve approved.

The other half of viewers who tuned in felt otherwise and criticized her for being too sexy and choosing the wrong place and time to do her dance routine.

It seems as though those who had a negative opinion about Chloe’s performance didn’t quite understand who Nina Simone truly was. Nina Simone always supported black womens’ liberation and she would’ve probably supported Chloe Baileys performance one hundred percent.

Nina Simone’s grand-daughter even chimed in on Twitter to give her honest opinion.

Who truly knows how Nina Simone would’ve felt after watching Chloe’s performance but one thing is certain that whenever Chloe performs she knows how to capture her audience’s attention and become a trending tropic effortlessly.

What did you think about the performance? Haven’t watched it yet? Check it out below!