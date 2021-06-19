Bossip Video

Mother-daughter magic

Things are feeling normal again with the return of star-studded movie premieres that brought out the stars like Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and the entire “F9” cast who walked the carpet, mingled with fans and stopped for interviews at the glitzy world premiere in Hollywood.

Glammed, styled and accessorized to perfection, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant stole the show as special guests at the first blockbuster premiere this summer movie season.

This latest public appearance comes just weeks after the mother-daughter duo showcased the strength of their one-of-a-kind relationship in a new Bulgari and Vogue campaign titled “A Mother’s Legacy.”

In the clip, the 18-year-old tells her mother, “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known. We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare in mother-daughter relationships.” Vanessa replies, “I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up … You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends.”

After that, Natalia praises her mother for “always [looking] for the positive side of any situation” and teaching her to do the same, adding, “You’ve always been my rock my entire life.”

Vanessa posted about the campaign onto her Instagram page, writing, “Leave a legacy. It’s not just a mother’s love but the legacy we leave behind.”

“I loved having the opportunity to spend time with my daughter Natalia while doing this campaign,” she continued. “I love you @NataliaBryant ❤️ Thank you @voguemagazine and @bulgari for this amazing experience on this Mother’s Day! Thankful for this time. Thankful for this footage. Thankful for this bond.”

The campaign marks the first major campaign of Natalia’s budding fashion career, which follows her signing with IMG Models in February after she turned 18.

She also announced she’s attending the University of Southern California in the fall and staying close to Vanessa as she explores her different career options.

“Thank you @voguemagazine and @bulgari , I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to express the appreciation and admiration that I have for my mother and the legacy she has bestowed upon me,” Natalia wrote on Instagram following the campaign. “Forever grateful for what you’ve taught me. I love you @vanessabryant.”

“F9” swerves into theaters on June 25th.