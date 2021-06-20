Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out DaBaby For Disrespectful Retweet & Itsy Bitsy Bromance Vibes With Tory Lanez

He tried it!

DaBaby was known for his friendly relationship with rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion, but after a heated exchange Saturday, that’s all over. The two rappers successfully worked together on “Cash Shit,” “Nasty,” and on Meg’s 2020 debut album Good News with “Crybaby.” The relationship already seemed strained when Meg appeared to unfollow DaBaby on Instagram following last week’s announcement of his new song “Skat” with baldheaded scallywag Tory Lanez.

Unfollowing is a mild response for releasing a song and video with Tory after he allegedly shot Meg twice last July. In the year since the incident, Tory also continued to harass her about it both online and offline until Meg had to repeatedly defend herself in the public. Then DaBaby retweeted a disrespectful comment joking about his and Torey’s shared history of getting away with violence and shootings.

Shortly after this Meg generally called out industry men on Twitter about the lack of support for her and continued enabling of her alleged abuser.

Instead of resolving the issue peacefully offline, DaBaby downplayed the offense even more, joking he was hacked by the Illuminati when he a glitch wouldn’t allow him to undo the retweet.

He went on to blame outside influences on their strained relationship and causing Megan to switch up on him. The H-Town Hottie shut that down with a quickness, referencing private conversations about how working with Lil Lanez isn’t even a good look.

Before DaBaby could gracefully fall back after stepping in (appropriately named) “Skat,” Meg’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine pulled up to shut it all down.

Once again, DaBaby made matters worse by trying to save face.

Pardi stood tall with a final message about protecting and supporting women instead of the men who abuse or shoot them.

Despite the momentum of #MeToo and constant whining about cancel culture, men accused of abuse and assault like Tory and DaBaby continue to flourish with support just like it said in the inflammatory tweet DaBaby “accidentally” shared. #ProtectBlackWomen needs to be more than just a convenient catchphrase. Many of Meg’s fans are already rejoicing that they can stan Thee Stallion without DAbuser on her songs. If anyone misses seeing him by Meg’s side, one of her Grammy’s is probably the perfect height to be his stand-in.