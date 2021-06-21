Bossip Video

Racism? In 2021 Amerikkka?? *Macaulay Culkin Home Alone face*

The only thing white people love to do more than disavow the existence of systemic racism is to perpetuate systemic racism. As we speak, there are white politicians and “academics” who are waging a war against Critical Race Theory. They suggest that teaching the youth about the racism that founded this country is…racist toward the descendants of those racists.

People with good sense know that this is absolutely asinine. This story is an example of why.

According to KING5, Thurston County, Washington has JUST now removed some overtly racist language in their Beachcrest community’s covenants that banned all non-white people from living in the community. A woman named Michelle Fearing and 30 of her neighbors came together to purge the record of what they describe as “unbelievable”.