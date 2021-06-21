Bossip Video

Saweetie is ready to prove everyone wrong after her breakup from Quavo, and she’s starting off strong by buying herself a brand new car.

Before they called it quits earlier this year, Saweetie and Quavo were #RelationshipGoals for a lot of folks, based solely on the fact that the Migos member was constantly copping extravagant gifts for his other half. While she romanticized his gestures at the time, turns out, according to the Icy Girl herself, those gifts were usually an apology following some turbulence in their relationship (which is probably the case for most couples you see on social media).

Now, both parties are single, and according to some reports, Quavo ended up repossessing one of the most expensive gifts he got the rapper during their relationship: a Bentley. While it’s still up in the air regarding whether or not that’s true, the West Coast native is adding a new whip to her collection: a Rolls Royce.

Cassidy captioned the pic, “She a real bad bish, drive her own RR ✨#icy,” referencing Saweetie’s song with Doja Cat, “Best Friend.” Saweetie responded to Cassidy’s post, writing … “My girl ! 🤩❄️.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CQQ_uYalEbp/ Saweetie was photographed with the car company’s Client Experience rep Cassidy von Seggern as both ladies posed in front of a Rolls that Saweetie appears to have just purchased. The car was being delivered to her in the Hollywood Hills, complete with some glasses of bubbly.

According to reports from TMZ, Quavo’s team says there’s no truth to the story that he took back the Bentley…but on “Having Our Way,” he raps a bar that contradicts that.

“Load up the bases, now I feel like Cal Ripken (Ayy) // She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt).”

So…who knows the truth behind this whole saga. Luckily for Saweetie, she’s doing just fine, regardless.