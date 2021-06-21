Khloe, Kylie & Kim STILL Sound Bitter Boots About The “Situation” With Jordyn Woods Despite Khloe’s Klaim She’s “Forgiven”

Welp! It looks like the Kardashians ultimately ended up addressing their fallout with former friend Jordyn Woods during Part 2 of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion.

During the second part of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain” reunion Andy Cohen questioned Khloé about whether she suspected Tristan Thompson was cheating the first time before the story broke in the media.

“No. I didn’t,” Khloé responded. “Finding out, just two days before you’re going into labor, I didn’t have enough time or energy to process what was happening and I really just wanted to have my baby.”

Cohen said Khloé’s delivery was one of the most surprising things he saw on the show. Noting, “You are able to see the greater good of having this man there for you and putting that aside.”

Khloé admitted she didn’t remember a lot from the time, but knew True would one day want to see her birth video and she wanted to have those memories for her.

Cohen read a question from a fan questioning how Khloé could take Tristan back, and how she could know cheating wouldn’t happen again.

Khloé noted, with a laugh, “It was done again.”

“The first time when I had True, it was a very strange, and not just for the baby, for the circumstances,” Khloe explained. “I’m now in Cleveland. In this media storm. I couldn’t really face going home either. I needed to just be alone with my daughter. It was the best thing I did was spend 3 months alone with my daughter.”

When Andy asked about the current status of Khloé and Tristan’s relationship she said they weren’t together for most of the final season of filming.

“For Season 20 we weren’t together, and we just became great friends — it was this natural progression,” Khloé said. “I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do. It’s something that happened for him and I. ”

Cohen questioned whether Khloé trusts Tristan and she responded that she trusts him as a friend but that she takes the relationship one day at a time. She added, “I can’t worry too much about everything else.”

“I know the growth and all the work that he’s done, I know all of the help that he’s gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently,” Khloé explained. “I mean, you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him. I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t really serious.”

Kris Jenner interjected, describing how Tristan came to each family member to apologize for how he hurt Khloé and worked on that relationship for a year and a half. When Andy asked whether Khloé wants more kids with Tristan she confirmed that she does and that their surrogacy journey has been a tedious hard process. She added that COVID has made it more difficult for her and that she had a surrogate but they fell through but it’s been a challenging process for her.

After Khloé addressed her journey with Tristan, Andy Cohen then asked what the status of things are with former friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloé said she doesn’t speak to Woods, but added, “I think she’s doing really well in her personal life.”

Andy next read a fan letter questioning why she could forgive Tristan Thompson but not Jordyn Woods.

She said she was happy to hear the question, adding that it’s a misconception that she’s forgiven Thompson but not Woods for the infidelity and betrayal.

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn,” Khloé said. “I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion. I forgive Jordyn.” “I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles… ”

The line of questioning next turned to Kylie, with Cohen reading a question from a fan asking if she’d had a chance to talk to Jordyn about what happened. Kylie said she and Jordyn had talked through what happened between her and Tristan.

“When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing,” Kylie shared. “When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

Khloé said she and Kylie have had multiple conversations about Jordyn and that she’s let Kylie know she can reconcile with her former friend if she wants to.

“My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual,” Khloé explained. “And, if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people and we’ve had these conversations if Kylie wants Jordyn to be her friend that’s up to Kylie.”

Kim interjected to “keep it FREAL,” saying “Tristan has a baby with Khloé, so Tristan is going to always be in our lives one way or another, if a girl, if anyone else was to come into this situation, I wouldn’t choose to spend all my extra time, I get it, Tristan is family so we have to keep it cool, there’s a baby involved. But if there’s no baby involved and sh*t goes down, sorry!”

Khloé revealed she and Kylie had multiple conversations about Jordyn, “I’ve said to her 100 times, I’d never want Kylie to look back and regret not getting back to be friends with Jordyn and have resentment toward me.”

Judging from Kylie’s response, there’s little to no chance of that happening.

It’s interesting that there’s all this talk of Jordyn doing something to the family. According to Jordyn — she isn’t guilty of anything more than sharing a chair with Tristan and allowing him to kiss her. It seems kind of overblown at this point.

During the special, Khloé also admitted that she has only had “one nose job” and that no one has ever asked her in an interview about her nose. She also admitted to using some injectables, but not Botox, because she doesn’t respond well to the treatment.

Oh. We thought it was interesting that Kendall finally publicly claimed Devin Booker is her boyfriend since they recently celebrated their one year anniversary, but what nobody in the family noted is that Jordyn Woods dated him first… Things that make you go hmmmmmmm.