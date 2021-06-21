Bossip Video

A-T-L, hoe! A-T-L, hoe!

The Atlanta Hawks are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in a hotly-contested game 7 in “The City of Brotherly Love.” After the game, there was absolutely no love for Ben Simmons but we’ll get to that in a second.

The Hawks’ young star Trae Young was ice cold all night and not in a good way. The electrifying point guard couldn’t make a shot to save his season for a vast majority of the game but hit some huge shots including a 3-pointer from Lansdowne in the 4th quarter. However, the star of yesterday’s game was undoubtedly the white man that Hawks fans affectionately refer to as “Red Velvet.” Kevin Huerter was basically unstoppable and lead the team with 27 very timely points that kept the team in the game at critical moments. Suffice to say, his performance was very endearing to Hawks fans and those who were just looking for some good ol’ internet jokes.

On the other side of things, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and company are being slandered RELENTLESSLY in 280 characters or less.

This is epic. The Hawks social media manager deserves a raise.

There’s a “that’s what she said” joke in here somewhere.

They look disgusted, especially the Beanie Sigel lookin’ brotha on the right.