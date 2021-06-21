Bossip Video

Bobby Shmurda is giving back to some deserving dads in New York City in honor of this year’s Father’s Day.

Even though he’s not a father himself, after being in prison for 6 years, the rapper celebrated his first Father’s Day out by helping those in need. According to reports from TMZ, Shmurda spent the day helping out struggling dads from different men’s shelters in his home borough of Brooklyn with free food, pro bono haircuts by pro barbers, and even toys for their own kids.

Bobby reportedly made at least a couple stops on his Father’s Day tour, first hitting the Win Shelter and then moving on over to the CAMBA Men’s Shelter after that, serving up hot meals from a Caribbean-inspired brunch menu. Some of the food available included jerk salmon, curried chickpeas, stew chicken, mac and cheese, scrambled eggs, mixed veggies, fried chicken wings, and even waffles. Plus, to make matters even sweeter, Bobby’s godchildren were on hand to assist with the hot food handouts. According to TMZ’s sources, Bobby also made sure to hook up the kids who were on-site, handing out gaming consoles, Hot Wheels sets, board games, action figures, footballs, jump ropes, princess-themed costumes, and a whole Santa bag of other goodies.

Fans of the rap star rejoiced back in February when he was finally released from New York’s Clinton Correctional facility after serving nearly six years in prison. Shmurda was arrested back in 2014 when he pled guilty for possession of weapons in connection to his involvement with the GS9 gang, however, the rapper received a plea deal. The 26-year-old artist who is known for his viral hit “Hot N****” racked up 11 violations during his prison stay including drug possession, possession of a prison shank, and fighting, however back in September despite his denied parole, Bobby became eligible for a reduced prison sentence after authorities saw a major change in his behavior.

We love to see it!