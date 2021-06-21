Bossip Video

Dame Dash is finally speaking out following the Reasonable Doubt lawsuit against him from Jay-Z, claiming he’s trying to sell his entire stake in Roc-A-Fella.

Recently, Dame Dash was the second person to be on the receiving end of a lawsuit over Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The first was Jonathan Mannion, who is being sued over artwork being sold on his website and profiting off of the famed album.

When the news of Dash’s lawsuit came out, it was framed that Dame was being sued for selling digital artwork and NFT’s of the Reasonable Doubt. However, TMZ is reporting that Dame has called out that reasoning and claims it’s because he wouldn’t sell his stake in Roc-A-Fella for pennies.

Damon’s firing back after getting sued by RAF for attempting to sell off Jay’s “Reasonable Doubt” album as an NFT. Dash tells us the lawsuit is full of inaccuracies, and it’s not the album he’s trying to sell … it’s his ENTIRE stake in Roc-A-Fella!!! In fact, Dash claims as recently as March of this year, Jay-Z attempted to buy his 1/3 share of RAF at, “a price I deemed unacceptable” … so he’s looking for a buyer on his own. If he comes to an agreement with someone, Dash says, “Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of Roc a Fella Records and Jay-Z will have exclusive administration rights.”

With Jay-Z and how dear this album is to him, we doubt the offer was pennies, but still, if it’s a billionaire negotiating, we can all believe there’s more money to be made. It seems Dame is ready to be hands-off with his stake and wanting to sell to anyone not named Jay-Z. With the individuals and their brilliant minds involved, sooner or later, they’ll find a deal and hopefully, this will all be behind them.