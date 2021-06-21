Preciousness: Kasi Bennett Reveals She And Usain Bolt Welcomed Twin Boys Saint Leo & Thunder Bolt

Oh baby, baby, baby!

Father’s Day came with a major reveal for legendary Jamaican runner Usain Bolt and longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett. The couple became parents for the first time last May, but waited until July to share their daughter Olympia’s name and face on social media.

Bolt and Bennett stayed private once again this year, when they welcomed a set of twins. In fact, Bennett pretty much shocked the world on Father’s Day Sunday, June 20, 2021 when she shared images from a photoshoot of the entire family, including the Father’s Day message, “Happy Father’s Day to the greatest man & dad. Love, Kasi, Olympia, Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt.”

The first video Bennett posted, initially showed a tight view of her, Usain and Olympia but as the music continued the perspective widened to reveal the twin babies.

A second color shot of the family from the same photoshoot showed Usain and Kasi gazing at each other as Olympia stared into the camera and the twins slept in straw bassinets on either side of her.

“⚡️⚡️⚡️Happy Father’s Day to my forever love!” Bennett, 30, captioned the photo. “You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end! 💛 ”

In a final stunning image Kasi and Usain both lay back on layer of fabric, while daughter Olympia watches something on a cellphone and the twins nap.

So precious right?

Usain also shared a photo of the family of five from the same photoshoot. In lieu of a caption he listed his children’s names.

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️

Saint Leo Bolt ⚡️

Thunder Bolt ⚡️

We love that Lightning Bolt and Thunder Bolt were incorporated into these names! It’s worth noting that St Leo is Usain’s middle name!

With names like these, you know these kids are going to be expected to follow Daddy’s legacy!