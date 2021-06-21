Relive The REALEST Reality TV Moments From “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” With Their New “Inside The A” Special [Exclusive VIDEO]

There’s no question that “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” changed reality tv as we know it.

That’s why it’s only right that VH1 will be airing a one-hour special, “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Inside the A” that gives viewers a look back at the city that changed the game in Hip Hop and a glimpse into the monumental season 10 milestone for “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” On this special, iconic Atlanta cast members including Scrappy, Karlie Redd, as well as cultural commentators and comedians, will revisit pop culture-shaping scenes, groundbreaking conversations and top trending social moments that helped define the franchise into the ratings phenomenon it is today.

The special precedes the premiere of the new season, which features new cast members Yung Baby Tate, Raedio vocalist and overnight sensation, Renni Rucci, dynamic rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label Wolfpack, and Omeretta The Great, an emerging artist grabbing attention from heavy hitters in the industry including Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby, who are joined by beloved returning fan-favorites and Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris, who recently made the move to the A. Returning cast members include Rasheeda Frost, Spice, Sierra Gates, Bambi, Karlie Redd, Kirk Frost, Yung Joc, Erica Mena, Momma Dee, Safaree Samuels and Scrappy.

Check out a teaser for the special below:





Play



So many wild and crazy moments! Which one stands out most to you?

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Inside The A” Premieres Monday, June 28 at 8PM on VH1