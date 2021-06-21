Bossip Video

We know some TV network is probably salivating over the rights to this story.

This is undoubtedly one of the wildest stories we’ve ever posted about on this here website so buckle up because you’re about to go for a ride.

According to Daily Mail, a 37-year-old woman from Johannesburg named Gosiame Sithole allegedly gave birth to 10 children at once, decuplets. We say “allegedly” because the crux of this story lies in the fact that Ms. Sithole’s (don’t make the joke that we know you’re thinking of making) baby daddy, Tebogo Tsotetsi, doesn’t even believe she gave birth in the first place. Sithole’s lawyer is now saying that his client is being held against her will inside of Joburg psych ward at Tembisa Hospital for evaluation. We know, we know, you’re already reading this thinking, “What the entire f**k is happening here?!”

2 weeks ago on June 8, according to the news outlet IOL, Sithole told Tsotetsi that she had given birth to 7 boys and 3 girls at the Mediclinic Medforum Hospital but that he wasn’t allowed to visit her or the children because of COVID-19 protocol. On Friday of that week, Sithole told her partner that she requested to be moved to Steve Biko Academic Hospital. When he asked for the address, Sithole would not provide it. Tsotetsi’s family eventually filed a missing person report because they had no idea where she really was.

An outlet called Times Live made inquiry to the Mediclinic and here’s what they said:

“However, we can confirm that none of our facilities were involved in the obstetric care of this patient or her decuplets,” said spokesperson Tertia Kruger.

They had heard the public discourse about these “10 babies” but they had no idea who Gosiame Sithole was. Moreover, officials at the Gauteng health and provincial authorities had no trace of Sithole at any of their public or private facilities.

On June 17, Sithole was “apprehended” at a relative’s home and taken to Tembisa Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. She was not arrested per se, but her story clearly isn’t adding up and authorities want to get to the bottom of what they are dealing with. IOL reports that she has been handcuffed and subjected to “mental torture and “starvation”.

The lawyer added: ‘When I left Tembisa Hospital, she made it clear that seeing that she is now being held against her will, I should please move an urgent court order for her to be released.’

For her part, Sithole says that she believes that he husband thought he could become a “millionaire” off of this record-breaking story. Tsotetsi has told the community to stop making charitable deposits into their bank account for now:

“I appreciate the financial support that we have been getting from members of the public, but I also would like to appeal to the public to stop making money deposits into our accounts until members of the community have seen the babies,” Tsotetsi said in a WhatsApp message.

We’re going to keep an eye on this story. Something tells us that this is far from over.