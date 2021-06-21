Bossip Video

Following the release of their joint mixtape Voice Of The Heroes, Lil Baby and Lil Durk have announced a joint tour presented by Rolling Loud.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk teased their eventual power duo last year and kept dropping hints in 2021. Recently, the two of them released their joint project, Voice Of The Heroes, to kick summer off the right way. Both rappers are undeniably in the peak of their careers and the team up is a no brainer for bothsides.

With outside opening back up, it was only right they go city to city performing their hits both seperately and together. Thanks to Rolling Loud, that tour is coming to a city near you.

THE BACK OUTSIDE TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 01 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Sep 03 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Fri Sep 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Sep 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Sep 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Sep 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Sep 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu Sep 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Fri Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Sat Sep 25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Mon Sep 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Sep 30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Wed Oct 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thu Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 09 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Oct 10 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Thu Oct 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

The name of the tour is fitting as “The Back Outside Tour” will be some kids’ first concerts ever and almost everyone in attendance’s first live event in almost two years.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 25th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. This summer will be a packed one as more tours are expected to be announced all weekend and well into July.