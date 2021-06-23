Bossip Video

ANOTHER ONE

“In The Heights” star Anthony Ramos, “Judas & The Black Messiah” star Dominique Fishback and “Creed 2” director Steven Caple Jr. are teaming up for the 7th film in the blockbuster ‘Transformers’ franchise that’s raked in over $4 billion worldwide.

Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will take audiences on a globetrotting adventure that introduces the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

According Variety, the action will move to ’90s New York City with Dominique Fishback playing Elena, an artifact researcher who keeps having credit for her work taken by her boss; and Anthony Ramos as Noah, an ex-military electronics expert who lives with his family in Brooklyn.

“I want to discover more about Optimus Prime, get underneath the surface — get underneath the metal, if you would — and explore who he is and his experience on Earth,” said Caple at a virtual kickoff event where the movie title and plot details were revealed.

Other classic Transformers characters who will appear include Mirage (a.k.a. a Porsche 911) and Arcee (one of the only female Transformers).

Inspired by the ‘Beast Wars’ TV series from the late ’90s, the big, bold blockbuster will focus on robots who transform into animals instead of vehicles.

Caple revealed that Airazor (who transforms into a falcon), Rhinox (who transforms into a rhinoceros) and leader of the Maximals Optimus Primal (a different character than Optimus Prime) who transform into a massive gorilla are “prehistoric animals that traveled through time and space, and we find them on Earth.”

“We had somewhat exhausted, I would say, the battle between Decepticons and Autobots,” he said. “You’re going to see villains you’ve never seen before, you’re going to see Autobots you’ve never seen before, you’re going to see a lot of elements that we’ve never done before.”

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” roars into theaters June 24, 2022.