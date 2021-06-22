Bossip Video

Saweetie making moves

Saweetie extended her winning streak with the luxurious launch of her bright and bubbly Matte Collection at the famed Phipps Plaza in Atlanta.

Powered by Moët, the swanky event showcased the vibrant collection that includes essential swimwear, beachwear, and badbishwear for your pretty b*tch summer shenanigans.

Seemingly paying homage to Halle Berry’s iconic look in “B*A*P*S, Saweetie stunned in a blonde up-do, icy accessories, and tangerine dress that showcased her head-turning curves.

Celebrity guests included Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Reginae Carter, Rasheeda Frost, Monyetta Shaw, Khalilah Abdul-Baqi–the new Vice President of Matte Collection and more who posed with Saweetie, sipped champagne, and supported the launch by purchasing pieces.

The “My Type” rapper’s latest power move comes just days after she copped a new Rolls-Royce amid all the loud chitter-chatter about the Bentley gifted (and un-gifted) by ex-Migo muse Quavo.

A few days ago, she was photographed with the car company’s Client Experience rep Cassidy von Seggern as both ladies posed in front of the luxury vehicle she appears to have just purchased.

The car was being delivered to her in the Hollywood Hills, complete with some glasses of bubbly.

“She a real bad bish, drive her own RR ✨#icy,” captioned Cassidy referencing Saweetie’s “Best Friend” collab with Doja Cat. She also purchased a new Icy palace that she gushed about during her Instagram/Facebook Creator Week interview. “I’m extra, if my friends and family are in town I’m inviting everybody. I actually just moved and I have a rooftop and I named it “Club Icy” so you can expect a lot of content coming from Club Icy this summer,” she said.

