WELP, it’s a wrap! Falynn Guobadia says she’s all the way done with The Real Housewives of Atlanta after just a single season.

The “guest” of the show who’s been in headlines amid her estranged husband Simon Guobadia’s engagement to Porsha Williams, has confirmed that her short-lived time on the show is finished. Falynn recently made the revelation via her Instagram stories during a Q+A session with fans.

“Will you be on the next season of RHOA?” a fan asked the reality star. “No,” Falynn responded.

The revelation isn’t actually huge news considering that during her sitdown with “UpAndAdam”, she shared that #RHOA producers allegedly said she “didn’t have the right look for the show.”

According to Falynn, after she charged at fellow #RHOA newbie LaToya with a golf club for allegedly calling her “Ching Chong”, producers were turned off and said she didn’t fit.

During her Instagram Q&A Falynn also responded to a fan who wondered how she really felt about her coworker Porsha announcing her engagement to Simon in the midst of Falynn’s ongoing divorce.

“Do you have any hard feelings towards Porsha?” a fan asked.

“I do not have any feelings for a person who does not travel on the same frequency as I,” Falynn replied.

When another fan told Falynn that she thinks Porsha and Simon’s love story is “fake” and a “storyline” Falynn responded with a reference to Ashton Kutcher’s “Punk’D.”

“Maybe for some [people] but as for me, I’m still waiting on Ashton Kutcher to pop out of a bush,” said the reality star.

As for the rumor that Simon started that she’s pregnant with another man’s child, Falynn was a bit elusive…

“This rumor came from a hurt person. If/when I am pregnant, that will be my story to share with the world. Not a man’s.”

but she again denied cheating despite Simon’s “evidence” of her assistant, Jaylan Duckworth, seemingly sneaking into their home.

“No. That was not a video of me cheating and I never cheated in my marriage. Nor would I bring a man to our home where my children sleep. I had access to all of those cameras. The End.”

What do YOU think about Falynn’s short time on #RHOA coming to an end???