After more than a week of criticism from fans and other folks online, Billie Eilish finally issued an apology for some of her questionable online activity that’s resurfaced from years back.

The “bad guy” singer shared a statement this week following a recently resurfaced video clip going viral, which shows her mouthing along to Tyler, The Creator’s 2011 song “Fish,” which contains a racist slur.

The clip made its way around as fans drew attention to some previous actions by Eilish, with that clip being included in a video edit that also included a portion that some have alleged featured Eilish mocking certain accents.

In her apology, though she does admit some wrong-doing, she also says that part of the footage is being misrepresented.

“I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this,” Eilish said in an Instagram Story update on Monday night. “And this is something that I WANT to address because I’m being labeled something that I am not.”

She continued by addressing her mouthing of the racist slur, saying she wasn’t aware that the word in question was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community at the time, when she was “13 or 14.”

“I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word,” she said. “This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.”

The singer went on to note the “ignorance and age” of the clip, but added that “nothing excuses the fact that it was hurtful” to people.

Going on to addressing the other aspects of the video edit, Eilish said it shows her speaking in a “silly gibberish made-up voice” that has long been something she’s done, denying it was an imitation of anyone.

“It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST,” she wrote.

To conclude her apology, Eilish said it “absolutely breaks my heart” that the clips are being labeled in a way “that might cause people pain.” She also said that she’s “listening and learning” always, a staple in celebrity apologies.

“I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity, and equality,” she continued. “We all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning. I hear you and I love you.”

While a lot of the criticism aimed at Billie over the past week has been over old internet activity from her now-boyfriend, she didn’t address that in her apology.