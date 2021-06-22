Bossip Video

The struggle appears to be over — at least for now.

Just a day after E! aired the second part of their “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” series finale reunion where Khloé Kardashian spoke candidly about Tristan Thompson putting in a year and a half of atonement to win her back after multiple cheating scandals, new reports have emerged claiming the reality star and her NBA player baby daddy have split.

According to Page Six reports, friends of the pair say Khloé Kardashian, 36, and Tristan Thompson, 30, amicably split weeks ago.

“They’re getting along. There is no drama,” a source said, adding that “everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

The timing of the news is particularly interesting because Daily Mail published a story about Tristan Thompson attending a birthday party in Bel Air this Friday where he was allegedly witnessed entering a bedroom with three women and another guy. The group remained behind closed doors for roughly 30 minutes before Thompson returned to the festivities looking “disheveled”.

“Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” an insider claimed to Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she’s always out and about at parties.” The source continued, “The other girls have just started going out with this group. He did this in front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking.” “When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled,” the source claimed, adding, “He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.”

Daily Mail’s source says Thompson was in great spirits when he arrived at the event and began flirting right away with one of the women who allegedly went into the private room with him.

“He immediately beelined to the bar where there were tons of girls; we could hear him yelling let’s do shots!” the source alleged. “He was having a blast – he was actually laughing and simultaneously taking shots and drinking straight out of a bottle of champagne.” The insider claimed, “He was repeatedly grabbing this one girl’s butt so we all knew he was totally into her.”

For real? Tristan outchea publicly grabbing butts– allegedly!

Thompson tweeted the accusations are “cap”!

And Tana Mongeau added to the messiness…

Ironically, Khloé and Tristan were spotted out eating with their 3-year-old daughter True just the day before the party.

Yikes! Do you think it’s over for real? Or is this just a good cover while this latest scandal blows over?