Now is as good a time as any for a lil’ bit of pride.

The NFL is a morally questionable organization at best. They have gone out of their way to alienate a whole lot of people over the past decade and the news of their racist practices toward Black players seeking compensation for head injuries is downright deplorable. However, the NFL is a corporate entity that is made of human beings, the men who suit up on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays to give their all to the fans and to their teammates. Yesterday, something very human happened in the NFL and we hope that they don’t exploit it in an attempt to aerosol their ongoing failure to treat people properly.

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib took to Instagram to reveal to the world that he is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. He is the first active NFL player to do so in league history.

Following his announcement, Carl received public support from his team via their official Twitter page.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Michael Sam. Sam was the first openly gay player to ever be drafted by an NFL but he never actually played in an NFL game. Hopefully, that provides some clarity for those who were confused or thought this was another attempt at Black erasure.

Slimy-a$$ NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell chimed in as well according to ESPN:

In a statement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league “is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today.” “Representation matters,” Goodell said. “We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

Maybe Roger can take that energy and pour it into ending the league’s racist practices against the aforementioned former Black players but we digress.

Congrats to Carl. There is bound to be some ignorance surrounding his decision and we hope he stays free from it all.