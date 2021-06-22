Bossip Video

As more and more artists start to announce their post-pandemic tours, J. Cole has hopped on the trend to let fans know where he’ll be headed in a few months.

Following the release of his latest album, The Off-Season, in May, the rapper revealed he will be heading out on tour with 21 Savage and Morray this fall.

The Off-Season Tour is headed to a city near you, kicking things off in September down in Miami before concluding on October 21 in Los Angeles. 21 Savage and Morray, who both appear on The Off-Season standout “My Life,” will open for the majority of the shows, but 21 will miss the Atlanta show in late September. These dates include the long-awaited rescheduled Dreamville Festival 2022, which is set for April.

This major announcement from Cole’s camp comes just a day after Cole teased a tour for The Off-Season, so fans didn’t have to wait long for these dates to be released. The last time the North Carolina native toured was for KOD in 2018, so this is going to be major for a lot of concert-goers.

Aside from the shows as part of the tour, Cole will also be playing Rolling Loud in New York and Rolling Loud Los Angeles this October and December.