As more and more artists start to announce their post-pandemic tours, J. Cole has hopped on the trend to let fans know where he’ll be headed in a few months.
Following the release of his latest album, The Off-Season, in May, the rapper revealed he will be heading out on tour with 21 Savage and Morray this fall.
The Off-Season Tour is headed to a city near you, kicking things off in September down in Miami before concluding on October 21 in Los Angeles. 21 Savage and Morray, who both appear on The Off-Season standout “My Life,” will open for the majority of the shows, but 21 will miss the Atlanta show in late September. These dates include the long-awaited rescheduled Dreamville Festival 2022, which is set for April.
This major announcement from Cole’s camp comes just a day after Cole teased a tour for The Off-Season, so fans didn’t have to wait long for these dates to be released. The last time the North Carolina native toured was for KOD in 2018, so this is going to be major for a lot of concert-goers.
Aside from the shows as part of the tour, Cole will also be playing Rolling Loud in New York and Rolling Loud Los Angeles this October and December.
For anyone interested, tickets for The Off-Season Tour will go on pre-sale this Wednesday, June 23, with general sale opening up on June 25 over on dreamville.com.
J.Cole’s “The Off-Season” has been wowing fans since its release back in May. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Cole also topped the Artists 500 chart, marking a major milestone for the rapper. This is J.Cole’s sixth studio album and the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s KOD as well as 2019’s Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.