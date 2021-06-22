Bossip Video

The City Girls aren’t here for all the haters on the internet–especially since they believe the criticisms coming their way are anything but genuine.

During a new interview with i-D magazine, one-half of the rap duo, JT, got into her gripes with Twitter and the internet as a whole.

“Man, lemme tell you something,” she began. “Put this in the magazine. At this point, I don’t give a f**k what nobody think. Dead a**. These people gon’ make up what they gon’ make up anyway. They don’t know me. They damn sure don’t know [Yung Miami]. So I don’t care what they think.” She went on to say, “Twitter and the internet world have got out of control. Period. It’s out of control. People gave the internet an inch, and they done took a muthaf***in’ mile. People doing things for tweets, viral moments, comments. It’s not even genuine hate no more.”

Her other half, Yung Miami, agreed with that sentiment, explaining that the internet will criticize celebrities regardless of their actions.

“You could give a million dollars, and they be like, ‘All you donated was a million dollars?’” Miami said. “You could be a fucking perfect person in the world, and they still gon’ pick out something about you that they don’t like. At the end of the day, it’s your life. You cannot live to make other people happy.”

Both parties have had trouble with both internet trolls and genuine criticism in the past, deactivating their accounts throughout the years as their names started trending for various reasons. Luckily, as they get used to fame, it seems like they’re learning not to take things too personally.