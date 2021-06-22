Bossip Video

Another night of humorously “bad dads” desperately trying to get it together for the sake of their kids is on the way.

After the success of “Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session” on Father’s Day, TV One is announcing that they’re bringing back the original film for one more night and one night only. Therefore if you missed it, now is your chance to catch it on TV ONE. The film will air TONIGHT, Tuesday, June 22nd at 10pm EST /9pm CST/ 7pm PST.

As previously reported the film features a brand-new cast that includes rapper Anthony “Big Daddy Kane” Hardy (Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap, Dead Heist) as Owen, Lamman Rucker (“Greenleaf”, “Why Did I Get Married”) as Mr. Arnold, Blue Kimble (“Monogamy,” “Ruthless”) as Chauncey, Onyekwere Eme-Akwari (“Queen of the South”) as Marshall, Carlo Mendez(“90210,” “Parks and Recreation”) as Hosea, Chrystale Wilson (“The Rich and the Ruthless”) as Marjory.

Per a press release, “Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session” follows the new class of Bad Dads hailing from Jersey City, New Jersey who must confront their personal demons in order to get their act together and become better dads. Hosea (Mendez) is more concerned about being his rebellious son’s best friend than disciplining him. Marshall (Eme-Akwari) works pyramid schemes in his man cave instead of helping his frustrated wife and son. Chaucey (Kimble) holds a grudge against his ex-girlfriend oblivious that it’s hurting their young daughter. Owen (Hardy) spent thirty years denying his daughter from an affair but now wants to make amends before her impending wedding.

Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session is written by Keronda McKnight, directed by Juwan Lee with casting by George Pierre. The film is produced for TV One by Swirl Films with Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, Ron Robinson and James Sepplefrick serving as Executive Producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

