“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Britney Reveals Her Boyfriend Secret To Her Family… But They’re STILL Traumatized From Her Last Relationship! [VIDEO]

But on WeTV’s guilty pleasure reality series “Love After Lockup” we can always expect some drama will come with it. Season 3 of the hit series just kicked off last week, and as we’re learning to love the new couples, some of their families are learning about their loved ones for the first time. We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s episode where Britney is FINALLY telling her family about her boyfriend Ray, who she has been keeping a secret for 9 months. Apparently she figured they wouldn’t be too excited about him being behind bars on drug charges.

Dang it sounds like Britney has a type and it spells nothing but trouble for her family. If you were one of Britney’s family members, how do you think you would have reacted to her news?

Here’s what else to expect from the upcoming episode of “Love After Lockup”:

“SUGAR DADDY OR BOYFRIEND?”

Josh is a “reborn virgin” at his release, but will he consummate his prison marriage to Courtney? Lisa shocks Stan with a big request. Britney’s confession stuns her family. Daonte drops big bucks when he picks up his fiancée Nicolle.

“Love After Lockup” Episode “SUGAR DADDY OR BOYFRIEND?” airing Friday, June 25 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT.

