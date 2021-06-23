Bossip Video

WTF?!

On almost a daily basis we see missing person flyers posted on social media about Black girls who haven’t been seen in days or weeks by their families. Each and every time it not only breaks our hearts but chills us to the bone to think about some a$$hole who has snatched a scared child off the streets to do God-knows-what with them. We have goosebumps just typing the words.

According to EverythingLubbock, 33-year-old Robert Fyke has been arrested and charged for the kidnapping of two girls from the state of Georgia. One of the girls who was kidnapped is unnamed at this time. The other girl is 14-years-old and her name is Kyla Flagg. Fortunately, news broke today that Kyla has been found safe and sound.

The state of Texas has filed charges against Fyke but they have not been publicized at this time. Additionally, federal charges have been filed as well. The federal charging docs state that the unnamed 14-year-old girl was taken from Georgia on May 15. Fyke told police that she was taken by another man around June 11 and could be in another state at this time.

We would very much like to see these charges, but what we’d like to see even more is Robert Fyke behind bars for the rest of his natural life.