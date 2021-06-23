“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Dime Joins Gigi’s Virtual Election Night Party Just In Time To Overhear The “Hoes Talkin Ish” About Her

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of WE tv’s jaw-dropping series “Beyond the Pole.”

Fortunately when it comes to “Beyond The Pole,” we know the plug soooo we have an exclusive sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode. In the clip from Thursday night’s episode of “Beyond The Pole,” Gigi Maguire hosts a virtual election night party and it’s all fun and ish talking until Dime signs on just as the ladies are discussing her.

Welp! What do you think happened next? Also — if your name was Dime and you found out that women were calling you “Nickel” or “2 Nickels” behind your back — how would you react? Would it make it worse if people you considered your friends were sitting by saying nothing when it happened?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

On Thursday, June 24th at 11 PM ET/10 PM CT, Gigi calls the ladies to action to twerk for votes. Empress reveals baby daddy to Dime. Lyric confronts Ty about his cheating. Angel reaches out to a mentor. Gigi’s podcast is a fail when Empress gets politically ratchet. Lyric’s apology goes left.

Oh wow, we are dying to see how Empress gets politically ratchet. Also the identity of Empress’ baby daddy has been the cliffhanger of the season so far. We’re guessing that reveal is going to be a big deal.

The new episode of “BEYOND THE POLE” airs Thursday, June 24 at 11 PM ET/10 PM CT

Will you be watching?