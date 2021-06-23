Bossip Video

Yes, Dr. Scott’s “secret” life coach actually exists and yes, the coach is actually a man named Kevin Johnson; we think?!

A previously reported the “Married To Medicine” finale showed [more] of the marital strain between Dr. Scott and Dr. Contessa who can’t quite seem to see eye to eye amid a revelation that Scott’s been secretly seeing a life coach for “7 or 8 months.”

After initially saying that the coach was a woman he “found the Internet” Scott suddenly switched up and said it was a “guy named Kevin Johnson.”

The news floored fellow #M2M stars Quad and Dr. Heavenly who didn’t believe it and thought Scott just dropped a generic name. “That sounds like a made-up name to be,” said Heavenly.

ENTER KEVIN JOHNSON HIMSELF.

Coach Kevin Anthony Johnson took to social media and reposted BOSSIP’s story about Dr. Scott’s life coach confession. According to the Chicago-based life coach, he’s indeed the man in question but he can’t say much more.

“There’s been some rumbling in my DMs and inbox about this show’s season finale over the past week. Yes, that’s me they’re fussing about. Can’t tell ya much more than that. Stay tuned 🤙🏽 #marriedtomedicine #marriedtomed”

UMMMMMMMM, WHAT?!

A bio for life coach Kevin says that he’s a “Master Coach & Life Strategist”/ author and trainer who builds “courageous, inclusive leadership, culture and community.”

Hmmm, will we meet Coach Kevin Johnson during the #MarriedToMedicine reunion, and does he even really KNOW Dr. Scott?! Dr. Scott’s @DrScottMetcalfe account doesn’t follow @CoachKJ’s but maybe they just don’t follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, as their marriage continues to make headlines, Dr. Scott and Dr. Contessa both announced that they’re taking breaks from social media.

We wonder what Dr. Contessa thinks about this “Coach KJ” development.

What do YOU think about the latest Dr. Scott life coach story? What’s really going on here???

The Married to Medicine Season 8 reunion kicks off with Part 1 on Sunday, June 27 at 9/8c, followed by Part 2 on Sunday, July 11 at a special time of 10:15/9:15c, and Part 3 on Sunday, July 18 at a special time of 10:15/9:15c.