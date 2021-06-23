Bossip Video

Nick Cannon is a walking enigma. He’s an uber-successful executive producer and TV host and he’s also making headlines for being an incredible baby maker. Within the last 12 months alone he’s welcome three children, one with Brittany Bell who has two children with Nick in total, and twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The father of seven also has a baby on the way with former Wild ‘n Out model Alyssa Scott.

With neck seemingly pressing the gas on fatherhood fans naturally want to know what is motivating him to have all of these children so fast. Well, and a resurfaced interview that is now going viral online, fans think something NIck revealed may actually be the motivating force behind his producing babies back-to-back. The comedian who suffers from Lupus, spoke with Howard Stern in 2017, and explained he is merely focused on living life to the fullest after revealing he “almost died”.

“When you experience near-death situations [and] life-threatening situations, it’s honest. it’s real,” Nick Cannon says in the throwback clip. “I feel like, yo, I’m running out of time. Every time I think I”m doing good, then I gotta go back to the f*cking hospital. And it’s like, I almost died this time [from] the blood clots and sh*t.”

Stern asked Nick he fears death, and he responded he didn’t but he likes to spend his nights bumping and grinding.

“I don’t fear it. I welcome it,” Nick Cannon admitted. “I got to a space now where it’s like I’m probably gonna die sooner than most people. I mean, that’s what the doctors said. But I’m living life like ‘F*ck! I might die in the morning, so let’s f*ck all night!’ Why wear condoms, I might not be here tomorrow.”